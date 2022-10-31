Kropf/Trego

With one week remaining until Election Day, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, leads Republican challenger Judy Trego in campaign contributions in the race for the 54th District House seat, which represents the city of Bend.

The district leans heavily in favor of Kropf, a Bend lawyer. Around 37% of voters in the 54th District are registered Democrats, but the district has over 17,000 nonaffiliated voters, according to data from Deschutes County. Dave's Redistricting, a widely used website detailing demographics in political districts for the 2022 election, estimates the 54th District favors Democrats by about 60%.

Voter makeup in House District 54 (Bend)

Registered Democrats make up the largest portion of voters in the 54th District for the House of Representatives. The seat is up for election this year.
