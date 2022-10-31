With one week remaining until election day, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, leads Republican challenger Judy Trego in campaign contributions in the race for the 54th District House seat, which represents the city of Bend.
The district leans heavily in favor of Kropf, a Bend lawyer. Around 37% of voters in the 54th district are registered Democrats, but the district has over 17,000 non-affiliated voters, according to data from Deschutes County. Dave's Redistricting, a widely used website detailing demographics in political districts for the 2022 election, estimates the 54th district favors Democrats by about 60%.
Trego has run her campaign on a platform of public safety and crime reduction, reducing homelessness and encouraging parent-focused education. Originally from California, Trego previously worked on the staff of an Oregon state senator and a U.S. Representative. She was the executive director of the Sisters Chamber of Commerce, and she currently works in the nonprofit sector.
In a district leaning heavily Democratic, Trego has fought an uphill battle in terms of funding this year. She has taken in under $40,000 in contributions compared to Kropf's almost $100,000, per the Oregon Secretary of State's campaign finance tracking site.
This is Trego's first run for public office, and she's drawn support from several Republican PACs. Among them are a PAC in memory of the late state Sen. Jackie Winters, one run by current member of the legislature Jessica George, R-Keizer and the Deschutes County Republican Central Committee.
She also earned financial support from local PAC, Deschutes Citizens for Law and Order, directed by former chair of the Deschutes County Republican Party John Philo.
This election season, Kropf has run on his record in his past term in the Legislature. He has cited his success with House Bill 4123, which allocated funding for coordinated responses on homelessness like Deschutes County's new office, and House Bill 3318, which allowed the city of Bend to bring the Stevens Road land into the urban growth boundary.
Kropf has spent almost all of the money that he has taken in this year. He has given more than $65,000 to the Future PAC, which is controlled by Kropf's Democratic colleagues in the Legislature — Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, and Rep. Daniel Rayfield, D-Corvallis — to support Democratic members of the House.
Kropf has received contributions from a variety of committees and donors, including donations from DoorDash, Les Schwab, Pfizer, Inc., AT&T and Comcast. He has also received financial support from numerous health care, labor organization and energy PACs, along with multiple housing and business PACs.
Voters' ballots have already been mailed and should be postmarked or submitted in person by Nov. 8.
