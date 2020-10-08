Affordable housing, climate change and education were among major topics discussed Thursday at a virtual forum for the two candidates running for House District 53, which covers Deschutes County and part of Bend.
Jack Zika, the Republican incumbent seeking a second term, and Democratic challenger Emerson Levy, a Bend attorney, addressed the issues at the forum, hosted by the City Club of Central Oregon and the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County. Thursday’s forum and others are available to watch on the City Club’s YouTube channel.
The candidates agreed Central Oregon is facing an affordable housing crisis.
Levy said the root of the issue is the mix of fewer homes being built after the Great Recession and more existing homes turning into vacation rentals. All the while, the region’s population has increased.
“We have a supply and demand problem,” Levy said.
As more homes are built, Levy said, lawmakers need to consider the additional costs of creating and maintaining new roads to connect people to their jobs and schools.
“I’m dedicated to increasing supply, but just in a responsible way,” Levy said.
Zika, who works as a real estate agent in Redmond, highlighted his work to create an affordable housing pilot project in Redmond that resulted in a 485-unit complex called the Skyline Village. The city of Redmond expanded its urban growth boundary to accept land from Deschutes County and build the complex.
Zika said he plans to create a statewide bill that would encourage other cities to expand their boundaries for affordable housing projects. The bill would account for urban and rural challenges to housing, Zika said.
“You have to have a regional approach to land use laws,” Zika said. “So the way we develop, we need to be able to adjust for that. What works for Portland doesn’t work for us.”
Both candidates said they believe in climate change and science-based policies.
Levy, who is involved in green-energy projects as a lawyer and consultant, said addressing climate changes needs to be a top priority.
“It’s not just a problem that is coming,” she said. “It’s a problem that is here.”
Levy said she believes taking action on reducing greenhouse gas emissions could create new jobs in clean energy and ultimately help the economy.
“I think we can actually get serious about addressing it and get serious about creating jobs around it,” Levy said.
Zika said better forest management could make a big difference in addressing climate change. He pointed to a bill he helped pass that encouraged residents to clear brush and debris around their house to protect from wildfires. Zika also noted how he supported subsidies for homeowners with solar panels and bans on fracking and offshore drilling.
The candidates acknowledged the difficulties students are facing with remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they agreed to support efforts to bring more reliable internet access to rural and low-income households.
“It is as important in our education environment as being able to flip the lights on,” Levy said. “If our kids do not have access to broadband, they do not have access to their education.”
Zika said the state received $20 million in emergency federal funding to cover issues with internet access, but no plans have been made to allocate the money. He wants to work with local school districts and find the best ways to use the funding.
At the end of the forum, the candidates were asked about the lack of civil discourse in politics from the local to national levels. The candidates thanked each other for running decent campaigns and not attacking each other .
“I don’t think you can say that for every race in Central Oregon right now,” Levy said.
Zika called on residents to find common ground and not let politics lead to hate.
“I feel like we need to heal as a country and we need to come together and remember that we are all still people,” Zika said. “We all still want to help people. We all want to get to the same place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.