Despite an eleventh hour offer to negotiate, about 156 St. Charles Bend technicians, technologists and therapists walked off the job at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The Oregon Federation of Nursing and Health Professionals rejected the hospital's meeting offer. Both sides have come together 28 times since the union was formed in 2019.
Still union workers were excited and hopeful, said Frank DeWolf, a St. Charles cardiac catheterization lab technologist.
The hospital offered a bargaining session on Wednesday with the union and a federal mediator, but the union declined. A requirement of that meeting was that the union had to cancel the strike, rather than just delay it. It was unclear if there were conditions for the late night meeting, as well.
“This is a sad day,” Aaron Adams, president of St. Charles Bend said in a prepared statement. “We want to come to an agreement with our caregivers and have attempted to do so repeatedly. But we also have an important job to do and responsibility to our community. Our focus is taking care of our patients.”
The union has called for an open-ended strike that has no end date.
A meeting is scheduled with a federal mediator for March 10. The last time the two sides were at the bargaining table was in December. The hospital said it has to hire trained replacement workers and the community should feel confident in the care provided.
“The hospital is forcing a strike that does not need to happen,” DeeDee Schumacher, a 40-year employee at St. Charles, said in a prepared statement Thursday. “Instead, we would love to settle this contract and remain caring for the patients we love. But since St. Charles has been unwilling to show us the basic respect we deserve, we have no other choice. By going on strike we remind the hospital that we matter.”
St. Charles Health System, which operates the Bend hospital, said Wednesday in a prepared statement that there are two items on the table: compensation and union security.
The health system said, in a prepared statement, that it ended 2020 about $21 million below its financial targets even after federal grant money from the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Losses were incurred due to the period of time when the hospital could not perform scheduled surgeries as a way to regulate hospital patient loads in case of a surge of COVID-19 patients.
St. Charles is experiencing a difficult start to 2021 as well after posting an operating loss of $4.9 million in the month of January, the hospital said in a prepared statement.
“We have put our caregivers and our patients first throughout this pandemic, which has been hard on us financially," Adams said in a statement issued Wednesday. "It is unfortunate that (the union) is now adding to that financial strain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.