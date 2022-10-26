When Kerri Vanden Berg recently powered up an air purifier in her Oakridge home the display on the unit showed the indoor air quality was 680. That’s nearly 14 times higher than a healthy air quality reading.
Vanden Berg, a bike mechanic at the Oakridge Bike Shop, is one of hundreds of residents who suffered through a brutal summer of smoke and ash descending on the mountain town from the nearby Cedar Creek Fire.
The Oregon Health Authority reported increased cases of respiratory ailments in Lane County this summer and area residents like Vanden Berg can personally attest to the health impacts and stress caused by the poor air.
“Kids have been struggling with respiratory illness,” said Vanden Berg. “I know a lot of kids that have been staying home from school because they have been sick.”
According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, total emergency visits in Lane County were 21% higher from Sept. 18-24 compared to Aug. 21-27. Correspondingly, the air quality was far worse during the week in September compared to the week in August (air quality index of 129 vs. 7).
Data from the health authority also shows that hospital visits for children through age 17 in Lane County were six times higher during the September period compared to the August period.
Air pollution caused by wildfire smoke is linked to heart disease and respiratory ailments. The health impacts are due to particulate matter 2.5 microns in size or less (known as PM2.5) which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, reaching the heart and other organs.
The particulate-laden air can have a range of impacts on people of all ages, but the most affected tend to be small children, pregnant women and their fetuses, and people with heart and lung conditions.
Oakridge, population 3,300, is located halfway between La Pine and Eugene along state Highway 58. It’s set in a picturesque valley and attracts loads of tourists in summer, but the topography also traps smoke when there’s a wildfire nearby. The 127,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles from town, has provided an ample supply.
Vanden Berg, who suffers from periodic headaches from the poor air, said some parts of town get hit harder than others.
“We woke up to quite a few mornings, where in uptown Oakridge ... it was over 800 (on the air quality index). It has been over 900 and close to 1,000” in some places, said Vanden Berg.
She's spent more time than she wanted this past summer sealing up her home from the outdoor air. At one point she smelled the smoke coming through her bathroom vents and taped them up.
There has rarely been a break from the appalling fumes. Since the start of September, Oakridge has experienced 37 days when the average air quality over a 24-hour period was in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or worse category, according to a news release last week from the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. Seven of those days fell in the "hazardous" category and 11 in the "very unhealthy" category.
“It does feel very apocalyptic at times,” said Bob Colabianchi, manager at the Orchid Health Oakridge Clinic. “Driving through it is very difficult, especially in the morning with the fog coming in and the smoke on top of it. You don’t see very many people walking around.”
Colabianchi said his clinic experienced a “serious influx” of patients with respiratory issues due to the fire. In the six weeks leading up to the fire, there were 29 unique patients seen that had a respiratory diagnosis. In the six weeks after the fire began, there were 73 unique patients seen with respiratory issues on their problem list, a 152% increase.
Acute emergency appointments filled up every day when the phone lines opened at 8:30 a.m., he said. The high number of people coming in with sore throats and coughs also caused a spike in COVID tests conducted at the clinic.
“A lot of patients have been coming in asking for inhalers because of respiratory issues from the fire," Colabianchi said. "All of my staff are saying this is unprecedented.”
Gabriela Goldfarb, manager of the environmental public heath section of the Oregon Health Authority, said not everyone is impacted in the same way. Unsheltered people and those who work outdoors, especially agricultural workers, tend to be hit hardest.
“It depends on age, level and duration of exposure, susceptibility, asthma, (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). All these factors play a role if someone is going to have a health problem, a lot of factors come into play,” she said.
Bend residents haven't experienced high levels of smoke this year, but Deschutes County has seen higher-than-normal hospital visits for respiratory ailments in past years. Data from the Oregon Health Authority shows that emergency department visits increased by 20% last year compared to 2020.
The health authority attributes that to more days of high pollution during the year. In 2021, Bend had 18 days of air quality that fell under the category of “unhealthy for sensitive groups” or worse, compared to 12 such days in 2020.
Other OHA data showed a spike in hospital visits for asthma-like conditions during the 2020 Labor Day fires across Oregon. Visits to hospitals rose 25% to 75% for a three-week stretch during and after the fires.
Back at the Oakridge Bike Shop, Vanden Berg said health impacts are only one part of the story. The town has also suffered economically because tourists and mountain bikers that usually pass through during this time of year have stayed away. Places that serve food and coffee, as well as the bike shops, are quieter than usual.
And beyond the health impacts and respiratory problems, residents in Oakridge are also suffering from cabin fever from spending so much time indoors.
“Individually it’s a struggle for people who want to bike for physical activity and mental health. It has been hard to stay inside,” she said. “Over by Crescent Lake it has been clearer, so some have left smoke, but it all costs time and money to get away from it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.