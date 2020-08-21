A 33-year-old Albany woman was seriously injured Thursday as she was walking with her horse across a creek on Green Lakes Trail west of Mount Bachelor and the horse jumped and landed on her, stepping on her back and head.
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue responded at about 1:42 p.m. to help Lindsey Napier, who was about 3.5 miles from the Green Lakes Trailhead off Cascades Lakes National Scenic Byway.
An AirLink helicopter was able to land about one mile from Napier.
Search and rescue medical team members reached Napier at 3:38 p.m. and stabilized her as much as possible and transported her to the awaiting helicopter.
The helicopter transported Napier to St. Charles Bend for further treatment.
