Snow conditions are thin at Hoodoo Ski Area, but the popular resort near Santiam Pass still plans to open its doors to the public Friday.

The Manzanita, Ed and Easy Rider lifts will be available to skiers, with lift tickets at regular rates. Children 7 and younger ski for free.

The resort advises that it has a thin base with no grooming and many unmarked obstacles, including brush, rocks, baby trees and grass. The Autobahn Tubing Park is closed until more snow falls.

Season passes and multi-day lift tickets known as AnyCards can be purchased through the ski area’s website, www.skihoodoo.com. The website offers views of the runs on its webcams for skiers and snowboarders to check conditions.