Hoodoo Ski Area plans to open for the winter season Friday.
Skiers and snowboarders can see what runs will be available online at skihoodoo.com. The Autobahn Tubing Park is closed until more snow falls. Nordic trails will be open this weekend, but will be ungroomed until more snow falls, according to the ski area.
The ski area will operate under a winter break schedule from Friday to Jan. 1. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Dec. 26 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.
A regular schedule for the season starts Jan. 2, when the ski area will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday, and open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all guests are required to wear face masks when inside the main Hoodoo lodge, except when actively eating or drinking, according to state health and safety guidelines.
In addition, the ski area is hiring for positions in service, rentals and the tubing park. Those interested can apply at skihoodoo.com/employment.
Hoodoo typically opens on the first or second weekend of December. The ski area usually opens by Thanksgiving only about two to three times per decade.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.