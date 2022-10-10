Geneva Mayall, Native American college prep coordinator, left, helps Rainna Fuentes of Warm Springs bead a carabiner Monday in a workshop during Indigenous Peoples' Day at Central Oregon Community College in Bend.
Geneva Mayall, Native American college prep coordinator, left, helps Rainna Fuentes of Warm Springs bead a carabiner Monday in a workshop during Indigenous Peoples' Day at Central Oregon Community College in Bend.
Central Oregon Community College honored Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday with a Native beading workshop.
Indigenous beader Amy Cullen, whose heritage is Métis (Ojibwe, Cree and western European), led the workshop, which included education on the history of Native beading along with hands-on beadwork.
Monday was the second Indigenous Peoples Day officially observed by Oregon.
Oct. 12 had been celebrated as the federal holiday Columbus Day starting in 1932. It was moved to the second Monday in October in 1971. In the spring of 2021, the Oregon Legislature approved a bill declaring the day Indigenous Peoples Day in the state.
Oregon is home to nine tribes, including the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, which is comprised of Wasco, Paiute and Warm Springs tribal members.
