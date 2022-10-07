Seven homicide victims so far this year, the most in Deschutes County since at least 2017, have shaken the community.
Some residents feel unsafe in grocery stores after a gunman opened fire at a Bend Safeway in August, killing two people. The incident was less than two weeks after a teenage couple was killed.
Politicians statewide are using violent crimes like these as a talking point on the Oregon campaign trail this fall, blaming the decisions of previous state and local leaders and calling for reform.
But data obtained by The Bulletin and interviews with city and county officials point to just the opposite: Barring a spike in the final months of 2022, the number of violent crimes in Deschutes County will drop for the third consecutive year.
So far in 2022, there are fewer cases involving serious violent crimes in the county since at least 2014, despite population gains. The cases are defined by Oregon statute as Measure 11 crimes, the most serious in the state — homicides, assaults and rapes.
"Projecting out for the final 2.5 months of this year, it looks like we’ll have fewer Measure 11 crimes this year than last year and that the total number of Measure 11 crimes will be the lowest going back to at least 2014," said district attorney John Hummel in an email. "And this is looking at total number of crimes — when you factor in population and tourist growth, the per-capita comparison is striking."
So far, 97 cases involving Measure 11 crimes have reached the district attorney's office.
The killings have shaken residents county-wide. With information flooding through social media and the high-profile homicides occurring in otherwise quiet communities, officials say it makes sense why people feel less safe.
"The fear of crime and the perception of crime is just as important to the community," said Bend Police chief Mike Krantz.
Regardless of the trends, city and county leaders say more resources and funding is needed for community members and families who are coping with the latest string of traumatic events.
Hummel said that the total number of homicide victims this year is more “than any other year in memory.”
Three people died in shootings. Three others died of either blunt force trauma or asphyxiation. One person died in a stabbing. The total tops the six homicide deaths that occurred in both 2020 and 2021, according to the district attorney's office.
(Another shooting death that occurred at a pond east of Bend is still being investigated by the district attorney's office to determine whether it was a criminal homicide or an accident. The Bend man who died in that shooting is not part of this list.)
And the frequency of the killings, including consecutive double homicides, has only heightened fears among residents, officials say.
"The community hasn’t had a chance to recover from the last traumatic incident before the next one’s happening," said Ashley Beatty, program manager for the county's victims assistance program.
Officials acknowledged that the county's homicides this year have increased concerns more than previous years, citing a pair of double homicides as one factor.
"That’s not a common thing for Central Oregon," said Redmond City Councilor Clifford Evelyn, a former commander of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Washington. "These people have been living in a bubble all their life."
But Hummel said in an email that, when judging homicide rates, it is more useful to look at the total number of homicide defendants in a given year. The five defendants this year are equal to 2021 and 2020.
“Fortunately, our sample size of homicides is extremely small,” Hummel said in the email. “In the last five years the number of people who committed homicides ranged from 2-5. Obviously we strive for zero per year, but it’s important for the public to know that there is not an explosion of killers on our streets and Deschutes County remains one of the safest communities in Oregon.”
Krantz also said that the city of Bend has not seen the level of violent crime being perceived by the community this year. He pointed to rapid information spreading on social media after high-profile killings as a contributing factor to the community's fear, and said increased police presence and accurate information could help people feel safer.
But he and Hummel said that, given the steady growth in population, it's not accurate to say that crime rates are increasing.
But the trends mean little to the families whose loved ones were killed. They are still in the beginning stages of grief, searching for answers amid the lengthy process of police investigations and court proceedings.
Among them is Jennifer Grigg, the mother of Angela Alexus Pastorino, one of the two teens killed in an August double-homicide. She still knows little about what happened on the night her daughter was killed. In fact, authorities have yet to determine precisely what day she died, she said.
"You're stuck mourning both days," she said.
For Grigg, the loss of her daughter was yet another blow after she lost two other children years ago. Every day, she thinks of her daughter's laugh and misses their chats over the phone. But she knows she has only just begun the steps toward any accountability: a hearing for the man accused in her daughter's death was recently postponed.
"The thought of not being able to hug her one last time or say goodbye — it just seems like another thing taken away," said Grigg. She added: "I just feel lost, and sad and broken and cry every day ... I just wish I could fix it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.