safeway shooting

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz holds a press conference outside the Bend Police station following a shooting at Safeway in The Forum Shopping Center on Bend's east side on Aug. 28, 2022. Two people were killed before the gunman took his own life. 

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Seven homicide victims so far this year, the most in Deschutes County since at least 2017, have shaken the community.

Some residents feel unsafe in grocery stores after a gunman opened fire at a Bend Safeway in August, killing two people. The incident was less than two weeks after a teenage couple was killed.

