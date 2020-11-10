Cascades Academy will kick off its annual Education Series of discussions with a virtual panel session on homelessness and food insecurity in Central Oregon, at 5 p.m. Thursday.
This first discussion, hosted online by the Tumalo-based private school, will feature representatives from three local nonprofits — NeighborImpact, Bethlehem Inn and Thrive Central Oregon — that help fight homelessness, according to a Cascades Academy press release.
To watch the free discussion, those interested must register at the school's website.
Cascades Academy is also accepting non-perishable food and gift card drop-offs on its campus — located at 19860 Tumalo Reservoir Road — to benefit NeighborImpact and Bethlehem Inn from Thursday through Nov. 20, the release stated. A list of needed items can be found at the school's website.
Later Cascades Academy virtual discussions, being held throughout the next three months, will cover talking about race with children, sex education, and keeping kids safe online.
