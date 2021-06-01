What used to be Bend’s warming shelter this winter opened up again to homeless residents on Tuesday for the first time since March.
The shelter, located at 275 NE Second St., will be available seven days per week from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and serve breakfast and dinner, said David Nortari, the director of development at Shepherd’s House Ministries, which is running the shelter.
The shelter will also provide case management services, which helps connect people to things like medical or mental health resources.
The shelter is “low barrier,” meaning people are welcome as long as they are safe to themselves and others, Notari said.
“Anyone is welcome to come, no matter their ethnicity, their orientation. … Anyone is welcome to come; they just have to cooperate and abide by shelter rules,” he said Tuesday.
The shelter, funded by the city of Bend and nonprofit NeighborImpact, will have enough funding to be open for the next six to nine months, though an Emergency Homelessness Task Force, which has been formed between the city and Deschutes County, will explore how to fund the shelter long term.
Though not permanent, Notari said it is incredible opportunity to be able to open the shelter back up.
“We’re elated,” Notari said. “We knew when the winter shelter season closed the need was still there.”
Shepherd’s House is in need of volunteers to provide meals and perform other tasks around the shelter. Those interested can visit shministries.org.
