The number of homeless people in Central Oregon has increased by 17% over last year, according to recently released point-in-time count data.
The Homeless Leadership Coalition, an organization made up of homeless service providers and advocates, released the data from the count, which is a national count done every January.
The goal of the point-in-time count is to provide a snapshot of the reality of homelessness in a given region. There are an estimated 1,286 homeless people in Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook counties, according to the count. That is up from 1,099 last year.
The increase further solidifies a consistent trend in Central Oregon. In the two previous counts, homelessness increased 12% and 13%. Homelessness overall has increased 40% since 2015, according to the city of Bend.
Perhaps what stands out the most in the 2022 data is the number of homeless people who are unsheltered. Just under 80% of homeless people in Central Oregon are unsheltered, meaning they are living in places not meant for human habitation. The rest are living in a shelter or another temporary and sometimes unstable housing situation.
The percentage of unsheltered in the region is much higher than what is reported nationally, said Colleen Sinsky, of the permanent supportive housing nonprofit Central Oregon FUSE.
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness's annual report "State of Homelessness," the national rate of unsheltered homelessness is closer to 39%.
“It is a pretty startling number to see 79% live unsheltered not meant for human habitation, especially in the winter time as well,” said Caitlin Rodgers, who works on homeless issues through the nonprofit NeighborImpact, during a Homeless Leadership Coalition meeting on Friday.
Providing more shelter beds has been a top-of-mind issue for the city of Bend, which is currently considering a suite of code changes to encourage the development of different kinds of shelters.
Currently there are 280 shelter beds available in Bend, according to the city.
Just over 5% of those experiencing homelessness during the point-in-time count reported becoming homeless due to COVID-19 related causes. The majority of homeless people surveyed were single adults, while 27% were a part of families. Almost two thirds of people experiencing homelessness have lived in Central Oregon for more than three years.
“One thing we hear pretty often is that idea or thought is that people experiencing homelessness are coming into Central Oregon because we have resources,” Rodgers said. But the data does not reflect that.
“Over the years we can really see that those experiencing homelessness have lived here for a while,” she continued.
The number of homeless children also grew, spiking over 100% from last year from 111 to 223. Some populations saw decreases as well. The number of homeless veterans fell roughly 54%, for example.
While the count gives a sense of a growing problem, service providers also suspect the number of homeless people in the region is actually much larger than reported in the point-in-time count.
Some reasons for this include the number of people who declined to participate, as well as higher numbers reported by street outreach and school-based advocates, Rodgers said.
A COVID-19 case surge around the time of the count in January also created challenges in gathering data for the point-in-time count, Rodgers said, specifically in Redmond. The coalition was able to do a recount in Redmond for this reason.
That’s why the coalition is moving toward a different methodology called Built for Zero, which focuses on service providers collecting and reporting real-time data to better measure what's working and what isn’t.
“Each year, (point-in-time) numbers are eagerly awaited and then dismissed due to their limitations. We will be better served by the development of our real-time data to help hold our communities accountable and design long-term solutions that meet current needs,” Lindsey Stailing, vice chair of the Homeless Leadership Coalition, said in a written statement. “The HLC remains committed to a future where everyone in Central Oregon has a safe, stable place to call home.”
(2) comments
The more they spend on handouts the more show up.
Do they really think that those surveyed will truthfully tell them they are from out of the area? I don't believe that for a minute. May law enforcement folks I have spoken to state the opposite. Many are here because of the services we provide and come from many states throughout the country.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.