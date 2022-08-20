shfi
Manuel Ortiz points west to where he and other homeless campers on Hunnel Road in Bend say multiple gunshots were fired at them on Aug. 5. Witnesses said shots were first fired at them from the west at around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5, and then again, between 7:30 and 8 p.m. that day from the northeast, not far from U.S. Highway 97. The first episode was the most intense, striking vehicles and dumpsters and ricocheting off the street for about 15 minutes, they said.

Homeless residents living on Hunnell Road in Bend are wondering if they were targeted  earlier this month when they say someone fired multiple rounds from what sounded like a high-caliber rifle  at their campsites.  

While nobody was injured, the residents said they are unsure if the shots were from an individual being negligent with a firearm, or if someone was purposefully shooting at them from a neighboring property.

