Homeless residents living on Hunnell Road in Bend are wondering if they were targeted earlier this month when they say someone fired multiple rounds from what sounded like a high-caliber rifle at their campsites.
While nobody was injured, the residents said they are unsure if the shots were from an individual being negligent with a firearm, or if someone was purposefully shooting at them from a neighboring property.
Witnesses said shots were fired twice: first from the west at around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5, and then again, between 7:30 and 8 p.m. that day from the northeast, not far from U.S. Highway 97.
The first episode was the most intense, striking vehicles and dumpsters and ricocheting off the street for about 15 minutes, they said.
During the first shooting, residents said they took cover in their tents and dwellings, laying on the ground to avoid being struck. Kierra Jackson, who lives on Hunnell Road, said bullets whizzed past her head. She took cover behind vehicles and couches along the road.
"I could see the bullet, it was going like three or four inches from my head," Jackson said. "It was literally at head height. It would've been a head shot."
Jackson said there were too many bullets to count fired toward Hunnell from the west. While she doesn't believe the shots were an accident, she doesn't believe the shooter was necessarily aiming to hit people in the head.
"I ducked and started running," Jackson said. "I went down the street and started telling everybody to get down."
The stretch of Hunnell Road to the west of U.S. Highway 97 between NE Loco Road and Cooley Road on the north side of town is home to a number of homeless individuals who routinely camp in the area. Hunnell Road has drawn support from Bend residents who assist the people camping there as well as ire from others who believe the area has become an eyesore and a safety risk.
Bend Police received two 911 calls after the second incident on Aug. 5, about 8:17 p.m., said Sheila Miller, spokesperson for the department. Miller said two police officers spoke to at least one witness, but were unable to find evidence of the shooting.
"We went up there to try and solve it, and that was the end of our role in that," she said. "We were unable to locate anybody shooting, and that ended our role in that incident."
Miller said police took the calls seriously and she hopes the campers will report any future incidents.
"I would encourage them to reach out to the police department if they feel they are threatened," she said.
Miller said Bend Police regularly receives calls from all over the city for shots fired, and said that unless shots are being actively fired when police arrive, it could be difficult to prove someone was breaking the law.
The land where the shots appeared to originate is not within the city limits, according to Deschutes County Property Information. Sgt. Jayson Janes, spokesperson for the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, said it is legal to discharge firearms on the surrounding unincorporated properties around Hunnell Road as long as it is done in a safe manner.
Manuel Ortiz, a resident camping on Hunnell Road, said he hopes it was negligence and not an attack on his community. But like his neighbors, he has questions because he's sure of what he heard.
“I’m just sitting here with a friend of mine, and I just hear, zip, zip. I’m like, I know that sound, those are bullets,'' Ortiz said. “Then I hear ricochets.”
One of the bullets ricocheted off the street, went through a tarp covering his makeshift dwelling, and hit the fence behind it with a thud, he said.
“I heard it punch in the tarp, and I heard the fence. It sounded like somebody kicked it,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz said the bullets continued whizzing by and ricocheting. At times, when there was a pause in the shooting, Ortiz thinks someone was reloading.
“You could tell he was stopping, taking about two to five minutes to reload this clip, and then hammering it again," Ortiz said. "And all those bullets were coming this way.”
When the shooting resumed hours later, the shots came from another direction, about 700 yards away to the northeast, Ortiz said.
“I heard the same report from the same weapon coming from over there,” he said, waving his hand toward the northeast.
Ortiz said he has shot guns all his life and that the sound of a bullet ricocheting or whizzing by is unmistakable. Ortiz doesn't know who might wander through the area surrounding Hunnell Road.
“It could have been another homeless person, just being negligent with a gun. Because this person did not sound like they were in a hurry," Ortiz said.
Ortiz said he recovered the bullet that hit the fence behind his home, and said he believes it was fired from a rifle, and that the slug he recovered was a .223 caliber round.
“I’m just glad nobody got hit. I’m just glad everybody’s fine,” Ortiz added. “And I hope it was negligence and not a targeted attack.”
Hubert Vandeberg, a plumber from California who has served in the military and is not homeless, was on Hunnell Road when the first round of shots was fired around 5:30 p.m. He heard what sounded like a bullet ricocheting off the dumpster across the street.
“The next thing you know the bullets start whizzing by our heads,” Vandeberg said. “When you hear bullets whizzing by your head, it’s a particular sound…and you can tell if it is a high caliber or lower caliber by the sound it makes.”
Vandeberg said once people on Hunnell Road realized what was happening, everyone sought safety.
“We all laid down on the ground, in the tents, wherever,” Vandeberg said.
No one was arrested in connection with the shootings, and that troubles Vandeberg.
“Right now the guy could do it again," Vandeberg said. "And probably get away with it.”
Allie Blanchard, an outreach worker with the Bend Equity Project, a mutual aid group in Bend that provides outreach to the local homeless population, was on Hunnell the day after the shots were fired.
"Most of the residents we talked to believe that it was a nearby property owner, and there were multiple bullets found in the area," Blanchard said. "It is absolutely disgusting that someone can fire into a camp of people without repercussion."
Elizabeth Wilson, the chair of the Homeless Leadership Coalition, which organizes assistance and services for the homeless in Central Oregon, said she had not heard of the shooting on Hunnell but that she would seek to learn more.
Wilson, who was once homeless, said she understands the situation on a personal level. She added while homelessness is something visible and uncomfortable for people, “we can’t respond in retaliation, we need to help.”
"There is sometimes misplaced fear and misunderstanding related to people who are experiencing houselessness but as people, we all have the same need for community and basic needs," Wilson said. "Every member of our community deserves to feel safe regardless of their housing status."
