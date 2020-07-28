The Homeless Leadership Coalition is asking for help finding another location for the warming shelter in time for winter this year in Bend.
The coalition is holding a community forum at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30 to address the need for a warming shelter location in Bend this coming winter and other winter shelter needs in Central Oregon.
Securing a location for a warming shelter in Bend has been an ongoing issue. Last winter, the coalition secured space at the Deschutes County Sheriff Office’s public safety campus just as winter began. The shelter hosted nearly 3,500 overnight stays by 327 people.
The public safety campus is no longer available, and now Bend once again faces the possibility of a winter without an emergency warming shelter.
Shepherd’s House, which has managed full-time and winter shelters, has agreed to manage the facility. The shelter would be-low barrier, meaning anyone who needs it could use it.
The coalition also needs help finding funding to help hire and train employees to run the shelter.
The forum will be held via Facebook and YouTube and can be joined via the coalition’s Facebook page at or on the Connect Central Oregon Youtube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.