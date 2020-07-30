Finding a warming shelter in Bend may be more difficult than in years past because of new shelter regulations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control recommends shelters space people and beds six feet apart. But places that are large enough to accommodate that kind of spacing are not always readily available.
“There’s a very big potential that if we can’t find a large enough facility to do social distancing that we may have to find multiple facilities,” said Curt Floski, the executive director of Shepherds House Ministries. “I don’t see us not having to deal with that."
The organization, which runs a shelter off Division Street, has agreed to operate the warming shelter if a location can be found and funding can be secured.
In non-pandemic times, the Homeless Leadership Coalition has struggled to find a consistent location for a warming shelter in Bend, which is open for overnight stays for those who need a place to sleep on particularly chilly nights. Late last fall, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office offered space at its public safety campus, which was scheduled to undergo renovations, as a quick fix when no other location became available.
On Thursday, representatives from the Homeless Leadership Coalition, as well as from several other local governments and agencies, met virtually to discuss what needs to be done to find a new, sustainable location for a warming shelter this winter.
“We don’t want to be in this position every year,” said Colleen Thomas, a co-chair of the coalition, during the meeting Thursday.
The public safety campus will not be available this year, said Erik Kropp, the deputy county administrator, and the county doesn’t appear to have any other buildings that could be used either.
“We’re looking for space for our own staff,” Kropp said during the meeting Thursday.
Ideally, the coalition hopes to find a space — or multiple spaces — by Oct. 1, which would give organizations time to train and hire staff to run the shelter.
In terms of the type of location that could be suitable for a shelter, Floski offered a basketball court as an example. One basketball court could hold up to 50 people while following distancing requirements, though that would leave no room for tables, supplies or staff members.
Floski also estimates it could take between $250,000 to $500,000 to run the warming shelter this year, depending on whether the shelter required the use of one or multiple buildings.
So far, the city of Bend has committed $75,000 from the affordable housing fund to help pay for expenses for the shelter.
No specific locations were discussed in the meeting Thursday, though some commented on the video of the livestreamed meeting that the coalition should consider school buildings if they are closed this fall and winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.