Redmond’s homeless individuals often live on the High Desert surrounding the town, with some of the only resources available to them provided by a local outreach program.
The outreach program includes organizations like Jericho Road, which is now providing its new portable shower trailer for people who live without access to bathing facilities. Mosaic Medical, which has a portable clinic on site, and a team that provides outreach through organizations like Bestcare Treatment Services and Deschutes County Behavioral Health are also part of the program. Members of the community also provide hot meals.
The new shower trailer first arrived in February, and will now be available for people to use every Friday at the end of East Antler Avenue.
Mark Keener, the shower trailer program coordinator, said it took months to acquire the shower trailer, mainly because of the global supply chain issues. He said volunteers are also in short supply, but the organization has considered having some of the unhoused members of the community help run the operation.
“This serves a basic need we all take for granted,” Keener said of the shower trailer. “It provides a basic health care need. Maybe being able to get clean is going to keep somebody out of the emergency room.”
Keener said the organization hopes to get another shower trailer, but the big issue is they need more volunteers.
The importance of a shower cannot be understated, especially for someone like John Griffith, 57, who is known around the area as “Tractor John,” and lives in homeless communities on the desert land outside of Redmond.
Griffith said he has gone over a year without taking a shower in the past. Griffith wanted people to know that not all homeless people are the same.
“Nobody should judge anybody as a category. They should always judge them as a person,” Griffith added.
Griffith said he spent nearly half his life in prison, and when he got out, he had trouble adjusting to life on the outside.
“I got out and couldn’t get a job,” Griffith said. “So, I dug in dumpsters.”
Griffith recently defeated his methamphetamine habit, and is also working on quitting smoking.
He said the people with the homeless camp outreach program have given him access to nicotine patches as well as other services, and he he is incredibly grateful. He wishes he could give something back, he said.
One thing in particular he is grateful for is the propane the community has distributed to him and the others that helps people stay warm.
“I don’t know how I did it back when they weren’t giving out propane,” Griffith said. “I think I just left the fire, went and got in my sleeping bag, and woke up in the morning in my sleeping bag and started the fire again.”
“If they ever run out of propane, people are going to die out here,” Griffith said. “It gets down to 10 below.”
Brenda Carroll, 51, is from Redmond and lost her apartment in 2013. She has been homeless on the outskirts of Redmond for about nine months.
Running out of water is the biggest hurdle for people like Carroll. Without water, she said, you can’t do much. You can’t cook. You can’t stay clean, and sometimes the only water around is from the nearby canal.
Carroll said four months ago she had a tent she slept in. But it collapsed, and all of her things got soaking wet, so she ended up with no clothes, no water, no food, nothing, she said.
That is why she is grateful for the services being provided, she said. One thing that is important to her is cleanliness, and she hopes there might be a shower truck twice a week at some point.
“Some people don’t take showers at all because they don’t make it on the day the shower is available,” she said.
“You don’t want to live out here if you don’t have to,” Carroll said. “A couple of my friends have already passed away, and they were sick. I’m really devastated this situation is going on in Central Oregon for the homeless. We don’t want to live this way. We don’t want to have to subject ourselves to this kind of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.