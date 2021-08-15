Earlier this month, a group of residents who live around the forest near China Hat Road southeast of Bend filled the Deschutes County Commission chambers to share their frustrations about homeless people camping in the forest.
They’d heard gunshots, found unwanted trash and sometimes had unwelcome visitors knock on their doors or sleep in their yards or on their decks. But neighbors rallied around one concern in particular: wildfire danger.
Several residents fear the homeless population in the woods increases fire danger for the community at large, and are asking for a solution.
“The situation on the Deschutes National Forest off China Hat Road is dire,” said Carolyn Marx, a resident who lives in the area. “The forest dwellers themselves are in danger; the neighbors are in danger ... don’t let it take the loss of life to act.”
The situation at China Hat Road is complicated, according to the U.S. Forest Service and Commissioner Phil Chang. While both recognize the concerns about fire risk, efforts to move campers would only move the risk to somewhere else in the county, given the lack of resources and affordable housing options currently available in Central Oregon.
The county is considering or actively investing in several projects related to reducing homelessness in the region, Chang said. But all will take time, will and resources to make happen.
“I do have concerns that if we rush we’ll do things poorly and that could cause more problems than we solve,” Chang said.
What solutions are being considered?
With cities and counties receiving millions of dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, there is an unprecedented amount of money going toward addressing Central Oregon’s growing homeless population.
Deschutes County is looking at ways to remove regulatory barriers to permit more mobile home parks throughout the county, which is often a cheaper form of housing to create than building single family homes, Chang said. Chang is also interested in establishing a new campground in Deschutes County — which hasn’t happened in 40 years — so people could have a legal place to be for a cheaper cost in the tourism offseason.But barriers, like a rule that says people can only camp for 30 consecutive days out of 60 days, would have to be removed, Chang said.
The commission has also already dedicated $750,000 for a managed camp in Bend, which would be a legal place for people to park their vehicles or camp and would have professional oversight. The commission also recently dedicated $450,000 to Bethlehem Inn to help renovate an old motel into a homeless shelter in Redmond, and which will be able to accommodate up to 90 people.
The commission is also considering giving Housing Works, the local housing authority, $4.2 million for a permanent supportive housing project in Bend, which is a model that provides other services other than just housing for chronically homeless people.
There is no silver bullet solution, Chang said.
“Each one of these concepts a partner brings forward presents an opportunity to chip away at this massive homelessness challenge our community is facing,” Chang said.
Fire is not a hypothetical threat for Randy Campbell.
Campbell, who has camped on the outskirts of Bend off China Hat Road with his family for three years, remembers the time a trailer caught fire near his own campsite. Although the fire was extinguished quickly by first responders, the 46-year-old Campbell said his biggest concern then, and now, is his lack of reliable transportation if fire spreads.“We had no way to get out,” Campbell said of the earlier trailer fire.
Campbell, a Marine veteran, came to live out on China Hat Road after the rent at his previous home was raised past what he could afford, he said. He would love to get his family out of the forest, but said there is no place he can afford to go.
Until then, what would be most helpful is having someone help fix the transmission on his truck so he could at least evacuate during an emergency.
Campbell is one of at least 100 people living off China Hat Road, estimates Stacey Witte, the executive director of the homeless nonprofit REACH. Many of the people she serves in the area have the same concerns about wildfire as the residents who live around the forest, she said, which is why people are asking for things like fire extinguishers and rakes. They want to be prepared for possible fire starts and to keep their campsites free of dry debris.
But without more housing options, moving people out of the forest realistically isn’t an option, Witte said.
It also isn’t practical, according to Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Forest Service.
The agency is often asked why it doesn’t enforce a rule for campers to move campsites every 14 days, Nelson Dean said.
“Though we understand that, what we find is, for example when Bend went in and moved people out of Juniper Ridge, those people tended to move to Forest Service land,” Nelson Dean said. “So as agencies, we’re looking at what can solve the problem and not move people to the next lands.”
Until more housing options are in place, the Forest Service has been working on fuel reduction in the forests around China Hat Road and worked with local groups to clean up trash that accumulates in the forest.
One of the chief concerns neighboring residents mentioned along with fire risk is that homeless activity has reduced the amount of recreational activity that can happen in this section of the forest.
Nelson Dean said there are no numbers to show that homeless campers start more fires than anyone else using the forest, she said.
About two-thirds of fires started in the forest are human caused, Nelson Dean said. That can mean fires started from campfires in campgrounds or dispersed camping, or people parking on dry grass or dragging chains behind their vehicles that cause sparks.
Dispersed camping in general increased by 40% in the Deschutes National Forest last year due to an increase in demand brought by the pandemic, she said.
Some people camping recreationally tend not to do the right thing either, and also have fire escape from their campsites, Nelson Dean said.
“I don’t think you can boil that down that the homeless are increasing those starts,” she said. “We’re not seeing that in the numbers we have. That’s not to say we haven’t had starts from homeless camps, but it’s not the majority of our numbers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.