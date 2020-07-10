After receiving several complaints, the Oregon Department of Transportation posted trespass notices to about eight homeless campers who call the open space between the onramp to U.S. Highway 97 and Revere Avenue their home.
On Thursday, a Bend Police officer was on the property handing out trash bags and educating people about the trespass notice, which was posted on Wednesday. The site, spread out on both east and west sides of the highway, has about 10 campsites interspersed among shopping carts, car parts, luggage and some Rotary Club award plaques.
The campers have 10 days to remove their personal belongings before citations will be issued, said Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey.
“It is an education approach,” McConkey said. “Hopefully, within 10 days, all the property is removed.”
The removal efforts come shortly after the city of Bend’s effort to get homeless people off Juniper Ridge to make way for a sewer pipeline called the North Interceptor.
Peter Murphy, a spokesperson for ODOT, said the trespass notices came after the department spent two months asking campers to leave the property. Murphy said the department of transportation was receiving an increasing number of calls from people concerned about the trash that had accumulated in the area, and about the behavior of the campers.
“It wasn’t something we just arbitrarily did,” Murphy said.
While camps have existed periodically along the Bend Parkway, Murphy said the uptick in campers at this location has been relatively recent.
He couldn’t say definitively whether the increase in homeless campers had any relation to the city of Bend clearing people off Juniper Ridge.
“It’s a relatively new phenomenon at this location,” he said.
The decision to remove the campers contradicts current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends leaving camps alone to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers, which increases the potential for infectious disease spread, according to the CDC website.
Murphy said the decision was made while working with the Deschutes County Public Health Department, and that from a public health standpoint it was decided it would be better to close the camps.
Murphy also said ODOT worked with the shelter Shepherd’s House Ministries before the trespass notices went out. Curt Floski, the executive director of Shepherd’s House Ministries, said he was notified by Murphy about the trespass notices but was not a part of the decision-making.
With shelters still facing capacity restrictions and regulations because of the pandemic, options for homeless campers are still limited.
Zachariah Holland, a homeless camper in the area who goes by Twitch, said he wasn’t sure where he was going to go next. The 36-year-old has been living on the site for the past couple of weeks, he said.
Twitch said he understands people’s frustration with homeless camps, and the trash that gets associated with them.
“I’ve been trying to clean up as much as I can,” he said. “Bit of an overwhelming task.”
