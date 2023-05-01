The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing a surge of homeless encampment sweeps this week along the Bend Parkway.
The department has cleared eight locations along U.S. Highway 97 in the past two months — sometimes clearing the same place multiple times. Camps nestled along the parkway near the Revere Avenue on and off-ramp are among the locations that continue to see tents, belongings and homeless people repeatedly.
An estimated 13 camps had to move from the Revere Avenue area Monday after department crews abandoned clean-up efforts earlier this year on March 23. Crews didn’t finish Monday, so six more must move on Tuesday, according to the department’s spokesperson Kacey Davey.
And more sweeps are scheduled in the coming days.
Encampments that border the parkway further south near Murphy Road have garnered multiple complaints, and there is one camp located near Knott Road and the parkway that is in violation of Deschutes County Code, according to the department. Plus, a cluster of camps shifted from one side of a local brewpub to the other after a joint sweep between the city of Bend and the department.
“We’re trying to go through and get to these before they grow,” Davey said. “It’s just something that we’re seeing more and more of as time goes on. There’s just more folks camping in the right of way than there were a few years ago.”
Shepherd’s House Ministries, which operates Bend’s only low-barrier emergency shelter, visited the encampments near Revere Avenue on Monday morning. Sharon Buell, 64, is an outreach case manager for Shepherd’s House, but Monday, her role was to pass out plastic bags to campers for trash and storage and facilitate communication between cleanup crews and homeless campers to make the moving process easier.
“They’re so used to it. It’s an integral part of their lives, so they are skilled at moving. They can leave quickly and pack up quickly, but they also have their own rhythm,” Buell said.
As she was passing out plastic bags, Buell kept hearing over and over that the people camping near Revere Avenue were hungry. She took matters into her hands and asked the cleanup crews if they’d pause for an hour. They agreed, so Buell went out and bought hamburgers and water for all the campers. They all had a moment of peace, she said.
“It was a time for us to all circle up and talk about what was happening and that it was inevitable,” she said.
Many of the people she often serves were at the Revere Avenue encampments.
“I have absolutely no idea where people are going. All of the spaces people were able to camp have been closed off,” Buell said.
The transportation department tries to clean up encampments before they become too large. The fewer materials crews have to store or transport is less money spent, Davey said. She estimates sweeps like the ones this week and into next week cost around $10,000 per day.
However, sweeps don’t appear to be working.
Sweeps and closures are costly and don’t address the underlying problems that warrant sweeps in the first place, said Cheyenne Purrington, the director of the regional Coordinated Homelessness Response Office, a joint office of Deschutes County and its incorporated cities.
“Removal of vulnerable people or their survival equipment is not considered a national best practice because it places unsheltered people at greater risk, compounds existing trauma, makes it harder for service providers to find clients and forces people further away from resources,” Purrington said.
In April, the city of Bend and the department of transportation jointly swept more than 30 homeless camps located off of Aune Street near Crux Fermentation Project. Absent from the sweep were outreach and social service providers.
City spokesperson Anne Aurand said Purrington’s office was responsible for coordinating efforts across multiple entities, but Purrington said assisting in sweeps isn’t within the responsibilities of the office.
“Our office exists in part to provide technical assistance to public agencies in order to reduce harm and promote proven solutions to homelessness,” Purrington said.
Proven solutions for people experiencing homelessness include low-income housing and supportive services that allow people to access care and navigate systems, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.