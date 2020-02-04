The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 58-year-old Bend man who has been missing since noon Sunday.
Glenn F. Jordan, who also goes by Smokey, was last seen at Home Depot in Bend.
Jordan is described as a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a brown jacket.
Jordan, who is homeless, frequents businesses at the north end of Bend. Detectives found his campsite on Tuesday and it did not appear he had been there recently.
In addition, Jordan’s phone is turned off and he has not contacted friends as he normally does on a daily basis, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information or knows of Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, and reference case number 20-36591.
