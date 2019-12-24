The pick-up schedules for Bend area garbage services will be postponed this week due to the Christmas holiday.

High Country Disposal, Cascade Waste Disposal and Bend Garbage and Recycling will not offer pick up services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Routes will be covered one day after the normally scheduled pick up, with Saturday being the final pick up day of the week. These services ask that bins be placed on the street by 6 a.m. in Bend or by 7 a.m. in Sisters.

Routes covered by Prineville Disposal will also be one day late for the remainder of the week, with the last pick up day on Saturday. Prineville Disposal will run services on New Year’s Day and schedules will run as normal next week.

Cascade Waste Disposal customers in Sunriver will have normal collection this week and next week. Residents are asked to have their bins outside by 6 a.m. for pick up.