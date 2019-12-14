At cemeteries across Central Oregon on Saturday, community members placed hundreds of holiday wreaths on the graves of local military veterans.

Decorating the graves to honor the veterans was part of Wreaths Across America, a national program where volunteers in all 50 states place wreaths on graves at more than 1,600 locations, honoring more than 1.5 million deceased military veterans.

In Bend, volunteers placed more than 500 wreaths at the Deschutes Memorial Garden and another couple hundred wreaths were placed at the Greenwood Cemetery. Wreaths were placed in cemeteries in Redmond and Terrebonne during other ceremonies.

Lori Niederhof, member of the Bend chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, organized the Wreaths Across America event in Bend.

The goal is to grow the local wreath program each year and eventually have enough wreaths to cover all of the 5,000 veterans who are buried in Central Oregon, Niederhof said.

“We are trying to build it up,” Niederhof said. “Each year, we are trying to get more people out to lay wreaths.”

Before wreaths were placed on the graves at Deschutes Memorial Garden, members of Boy Scout Troop 25 held a flag raising ceremony and members of VFW Post 1643 in Bend did a rifle salute.

Part of the opening ceremony also featured wreathes being placed at the base of military flags for each branch of the armed forces. Speakers at the opening ceremony described how the wreaths are not just for decorating the graves, but honoring and remembering each veteran.

Chris Henningsen, Scoutmaster for Troop 25 in Bend, said it is always a rewarding experience for the boys to be a part of the program each year.

“It means a lot for the boys to see this,” Henningsen said. “They will pass it down to their kids.”