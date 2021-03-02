Sisters resident Todd Williver has turned his hobby of metal detecting into helping people recover their priceless jewelry and wedding rings.
Last month, a woman lost her engagement ring and contacted Williver through The Ring Finders, an online platform that connects people with a metal detecting specialist.
Williver met 24-year-old Gresham resident Maddie Pernich, who said she lost her ring while sledding on the snow-covered shores of Lake Billy Chinook west of Madras.
Pernich and Williver were convinced they would find the ring, but after hours of searching on the muddy lakeshore they almost gave up. When they returned to the house where Pernich was staying, Pernich’s fiance spotted the ring on the gravel driveway.
The ring had fallen off Pernich’s finger before she went sledding that day.
“I had tears in my eyes,” Pernich said. “I was so happy.”
Williver, 54, who works as a 4-H Program Coordinator for Oregon State University, was just as excited as the bride-to-be. His work was able to rule out the sledding hill, and the result was his first successful ring recovery in Central Oregon as a member of The Ring Finders, which he joined last year.
“This probably was her most prized possession,” Williver said. “To actually see the reaction when she gets it back was just monumental.”
Williver has enjoyed metal detecting as a hobby for the past three decades, but he got serious about helping people two years ago. He has helped several people in Central Oregon and on the Oregon Coast near Newport, where he lives part-time for his job at Oregon State University.
“When I’m lucky enough to find one and return it, the emotions are pretty overwhelming,” Williver said.
Beyond recovering lost jewelry, he is drawn to finding historic items that may not have value but are a connection to the past, Williver said.
Williver regularly visits Florida’s Treasure Coast, where Spanish treasures were lost in a 1715 hurricane and spread across the beaches. Williver hasn’t found any treasure in Florida, but he has recovered old musket balls from that era and debris from the Columbia space shuttle that was destroyed during reentry into the atmosphere in February 2003.
In Oregon, Williver’s most prized find is an 1860s padlock he discovered in the old railroad town of Yaquina, outside Newport.
“It’s just things that tie us to history, tie us to our relatives and our ancestors from long ago,” Williver said.
Williver said the best places to use a metal detector are where people have congregated, such as fairgrounds, beaches, churches and granges.
Sometimes he asks private property owners if he can search on their property. The searching is just for fun, and he shares whatever he finds with the property owner.
“We are not hunting it to make money or collect the stuff,” Williver said. “We are hunting it to reveal what sort of historic stuff is there.”
Williver compares metal detecting to other hobbies like skiing and fly fishing. A person can’t just grab a pair of skis or a fishing pole and automatically become good at the hobby, he said.
“It takes thousands of hours of understanding the intricacies and knowing how to use the equipment in order to get efficient at it,” Williver said.
Recovering a lost item, like Pernich’s engagement ring, also takes strategy. Williver asks people where they think they lost the ring, then draws a grid of the area to make sure he doesn’t miss a spot.
“You have to put on your investigative hat and talk to them about what happened,” Williver said.
For Pernich, she was grateful Williver was willing to meet her at Lake Billy Chinook to find the ring she had worn every day since getting engaged in November.
Pernich lost the ring Feb. 12 and had to return home to Gresham for the week before trying to find the ring again the next weekend. She met Williver Feb. 21, the day the ring was found.
Williver told her how sometimes he finds rings and tries to track down the owner. She was impressed how Williver wants to help and not just pawn off found jewelry.
“He tries his hardest,” Pernich said. “He really cares about getting important things back to their owners.”
(1) comment
A wonderful hobby and such a good-hearted service being provided!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.