The Deschutes Historical Museum’s History Pub series returns 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Father Luke Room at McMenamins Old St Francis in Bend.
Since 2009, History Pub takes place the last Tuesday of the month, January through November. The talks are free to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The series begins 28 with “From Frontier Newspapering to the Digital Age: One Oregon Family’s Odyssey” presented by William Willingham.
Willingham will discuss the newspapers of the Aldrich-Forrester-Bedford-Brown family that include Astoria, Pendleton, John Day, and, in 2019, expanded to The Bulletin in Bend.
The newspaper family is featured in Willingham’s book “Grit and Ink” published by Oregon State University Press.
Willingham’s talk will highlight the importance of local journalism, which becomes a record for future historians. The talk will explore how the Aldrich-Forrester-Bedford-Brown family continues to grow rather than shrinking in the digital age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.