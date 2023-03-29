The A.J. Tucker Building, one of Bend's oldest structures, is facing a demolition deadline.
If a new owner who is willing to move it this summer can't be found, the city will seek approval to remove the 104-year-old building to make room for the Deschutes County Courthouse expansion.
The notable stone building on NW Greenwood Avenue next to the courthouse was originally built in 1919 and is currently used by the district attorney's office.
The county is currently seeking a buyer for the building, but it must be dismantled and reassembled by mid-August. The bidding process has been extended to April 6 at 2 p.m.
A.J. Tucker, who came to Deschutes County in 1916, built the stone building to serve as his blacksmith and carpentry shop, but soon died from pneumonia in the summer of 1921. The outstanding locally sourced lava rock facade on the building took Tucker a year to complete.
Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels spent a lot of time as a young lawyer hunched over law books in the old A.J. Tucker Building when it used to be a law library. Gunnels said he has mixed emotions about the building, given his time there.
“When I started as an attorney here in Deschutes County, it was the law library and it was filled with law books,” Gunnels said. “Harry English was the law librarian that worked there. He was a very nice man. Very helpful.”
Gunnels said the district attorney's office has used the building for the past three years, and despite looking its age from the outside, the inside looks like a modern office building. He said he expects the office to get more space after the courthouse expansion is complete.
“I do have good memories about it, but the courthouse expansion is really important for the future of the justice system in Deschutes County. I very much support the expansion,” Gunnels said.
Kelly Cannon-Miller, the executive director of the Deschutes County Historical Society, said while Tucker built the historic building, he did not spend much time in it. The building, gained more meaning from what it housed over the years, she said.
In the 1960s, it was occupied by the Deschutes Pioneers association and then later became the first community museum before becoming the law library, she said.
“This hidden in plain sight little building that kind of gets lost in the landscape of the larger courthouse buildings around it really has served important purposes for our community throughout its life,” Cannon-Miller said. "It's also a wake up call kind of project because Greenwood, between the river and Third Street, is filled with historic buildings that I think the public doesn't really see as historic buildings because it's just off from the traditional downtown area."
Cannon-Miller said Bend dairy, and the meat market have some of the only mid-century neon lights, and as Bend continues to grow, the town could potentially continue to lose historic sites, she said.
"Here we have a situation where everyone involved with the building actually recognizes that it's historic and doesn't want to see it simply go away and disappear, so the question is: can the building flex again and find new purpose?," Cannon-Miller said.
Cannon-Miller said part of historic preservation is adapting historic sites for reuse in the modern time, and that could mean repurposing materials for another project. Sometimes choices have to be made when it comes to historic preservation in the face of the slow encroachment of modernity.
"You mitigate for the loss of the historic resource or you adapt in ways that allow you to still remember the importance of the resource that was there," Cannon-Miller said. "When you start out with the historic resources being considered at the start, that's how you avoid having historic spaces wiped clean and replaced by strip malls with coffee shops."
Lee Randall, the facilities manager for the county, said the deadline to get Tucker’s shop moved is Aug. 30, and that the reason the county extended the deadline is because there has been some interest in the task. The extension is to give interested parties time to put together their proposals, Randall said.
Randall, who has experience in the construction industry, said the building's original construction makes it rather difficult to move without dismantling it.
“Our understanding is that because it is a stacked stone walled building, and the roof structure sits on top of the stones and the stones form the structure, that it is not feasible to move it as an entire building the way you have probably seen some buildings moved recently here in Bend,” Randall said.
The Historic Nels and Lillian Anderson house was moved in November, and then in March, the Spoken Moto coffee shop was literally picked up and moved to a new location in the Bend Central District. But the A.J. Tucker Building will have to be moved differently.
“In this case, our understanding is that it is not feasible to move it in that way," Randall said. "And so the project, the way we have approached it, is that if the building were to be moved it would need to be deconstructed and then reconstructed in terms of a replica more or less of the building that is there currently.”
