Prineville’s historic logging steam locomotive will get a new home, the Oregon Rail Heritage Center in Portland.

The Oregon Historical Society gifted the center the Mount Emily Shay, a locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger existing historic steam passenger and freight locomotives housed in the working museum near OMSI in southeast Portland.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.