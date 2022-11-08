US-NEWS-HUGE-BURST-VOTING-PUTS-OREGON-1-PO.jpg

A sign for a ballot drop box at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland in May.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian file

The results of a major Republican push to alter the Democratic dominance of Oregon politics was taking shape Tuesday evening, but most results were too close to call.

Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were separated by less than a percentage point with 42% of ballots — just over 1.26 million — counted just after 10:15 p.m. Preliminary returns showed Kotek leading 45.4% to 44.8% for Drazan.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.