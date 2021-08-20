Prineville resident Sandy Demaris started getting the phone calls Thursday afternoon, each one the same.
“Your old house is burning down!”
When Demaris arrived outside the historic 113-year-old Thomas M. Baldwin house, located in Prineville at the intersection of First Street and Main Street, she couldn’t believe what she saw.
The second and third stories looked destroyed. Water from fire hoses was streaming out the upper windows and the front door. A century’s worth of memories was going up in flames.
“What a tragedy,” the 77-year-old Demaris said Friday of the home she had lived in for more than 20 years.
The fire was sparked by an electrical failure about 2:13 p.m. Thursday, according to Crook County Fire & Rescue. Firefighters quickly contained the fire, but damage was extensive. It remains standing, though.
It was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Firefighters were able to save some personal items, but many burned.
“There is no damage cost estimate at this time,” said Crook County Fire & Rescue Division Chief Russell Deboodt. “But the home was severely damaged.”
The Demaris family lived in the house between the early ‘70s and 1994.
Demaris and her husband entered the home into the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.
Thomas M. Baldwin, “Old Tom,” was the manager and builder of Prineville’s First National Bank when he built the home over a century ago.
Baldwin handpicked all the lumber and hauled over rock from the quarry outside of Prineville. Famed Portland architect John V. Bennes designed the home, Demaris said.
According to the home’s entry in the National Register of Historic Places, it is “the best-designed and most finely-finished Colonial Revival house in Prineville.”
“It was an absolutely stunning home inside,” Demaris said. “Hardly a knot in any of the wood.”
The original cost to build the home was roughly $4,000. Demaris bought the home for $24,000.
After Baldwin died, the Stearns family — well-know Prineville pioneers — moved in. The Stearns sisters occupied the house longer than any resident, and, according to Demaris, the home is known in Prineville as the “Stearns house,” not the “Baldwin House.”
A prior owner converted the home into a bed and breakfast, a tradition Demaris continued.
“Les Schwabs’ grandson had his wedding there,” Demaris said. “Dean Templeton rented a room there once. He later ran for President of the United States.”
Due to the severity of the damage, Demaris felt doubtful the home could be restored.
“They’ll never be able to replace the lumber or the craftsmanship,” she said.
Demaris sold the home to Lucy and Craig Woodward in 1994. The Woodwards converted the home into corporate offices.
After retiring, they moved into the home, and they thought about turning it into an event center or a museum, Demaris said.
Now, its future is uncertain.
Despite its storied history, the home only knew some five owners, according to Demaris.
“Not many families lived there,” she said. “When you moved there, you stayed there.”
