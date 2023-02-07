On a normal day when Mirror Pond is full, the sun reflecting off the surface makes it difficult to see what is underneath.

But Cece Buchanan, who lives near the pond, knows: Old dock pilings from a community tradition lurk below the surface. They’ve become visible in recent weeks, rising above the water like teeth.

Bend Water Pageant historical photograph

Bend residents would gather at Mirror Pond on the Fourth of July to watch various floats sponsored or built by local businesses emerge from the handmade arch. 
Bend group wants permit to dredge Mirror Pond

An area with silt can be seen along the middle of Mirror Pond above Newport Avenue bridge in 2012.
Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

Bender5
Bender5

Not the dredging idea again. Just let it go and walk away.

