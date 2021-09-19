A fundraising effort is underway to help restore the historic Billy Webb Elks Lodge in north Portland after a fire left extensive damage to the building’s roof, rafters, walls and floor.
According to a GoFundMe site set up by Restore Oregon, a nonprofit historic preservation organization, the Sept. 11 fire was caused by trespassers. It began in the decking in the rear of the building and spread.
The building, which has been on Restore Oregon’s list of most endangered places since last year, was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The designation was made in recognition of the building’s significant role in the city’s Black community.
The fundraising site notes the building’s long and storied history. Located on N. Tillamook Street between Williams and Vancouver avenues, it served as the African American branch of the Portland YWCA and was later a recreation center for Black servicemen during World War II. In the late 1940s, it was used as emergency shelter during the Vanport Flood, which disproportionately impacted Black residents. In the 1950s, it served as headquarters for the Portland Branch of the NAACP.
Last month, the lodge received a grant to plan its future, the fundraising site said.
Louis McLemore, who holds the title of Lodge Exalted Ruler, estimates that it cost $100,000 a year to maintain the historic building and keep it running.
“We were starting to gain so much momentum, and after a year of COVID-19 closures and planning, things were taking off ... and now this devastating event has set everything back,” McLemore says on the fundraising site.
