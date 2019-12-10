Two hikers from Prineville were injured Sunday after accidentally falling in the Crooked River Canyon near state Highway 27 across from the Castle Rock Campground.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue responded about 12:59 p.m. and found the two hikers about 200 yards north of the campground at the base of steep and rocky terrain.

The hikers, Daniel E. Hibbitts, 40, and Theresa L. Mick, 41, had driven from Prineville to the Castle Rock Campground. The two crossed the highway and hiked to the base of the rim rock, where they then climbed up the vertical wet rock onto a ledge about 30 feet above the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

While sitting on the ledge, a portion of rock broke loose, causing Hibbitts to fall 30 feet to the ground. Hibbitts landed on his back and a 5- to 10-pound rock fell on his chest, which caused a serious spinal injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mick then went to assist Hibbitts, but she slipped and fell about 12 feet. She was unable to walk due to a significant ankle injury, but she was able to call 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency responders immobilized Hibbitts and placed him on a backboard. Responders were able to safely lower the hikers to safety.

Hibbitts was transported by an AirLink Critical Care Transport helicopter to St. Charles Bend. Mick was transported via Crook County Fire Rescue ambulance to St. Charles Prineville.