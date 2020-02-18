A hiker found skeletal human remains Monday afternoon on U.S. Forest Service land about a half mile south of the Deschutes River Woods area, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Deputies were dispatched at 3:51 p.m. Monday, according to Sgt. William Bailey, sheriff's spokesman.
Investigators, including the Deschutes County Medical Examiner and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, have been working since that time to collect evidence and recover the remains, Bailey said.
"A state forensic anthropologist will conduct an examination of the skeletal remains in an attempt to determine identity and cause of death," Bailey said. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.