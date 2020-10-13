After several weeks, state Highway 22 in the Santiam Canyon will be open to traffic starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Portions of the highway have been closed to traffic or controlled with pilot cars since Sept. 7 when a wind storm and series of wildfires caused devastating damage to communities in the Santiam Canyon.
Roughly 30,000 hazardous trees that were dead, dying or leaning over have been removed along a 40-mile stretch of the highway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Drivers should still expect delays as work continues in the burned areas, according to ODOT. The speed limit has also been reduced between Gates and Pamelia Creek to 40 mph.
The department also warns that since many businesses and facilities were damaged or destroyed by the fires, drivers should fill their gas tanks and bring enough water and food for their trip.
