Two people were seriously injured and one dog is dead as the result of a two-vehicle car crash the closed U.S. Highway 20 for two hours Thursday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to the accident on Highway 20 near milepost 13 east of Bend.

According to state police, Joshua Hart, 32, was driving a white Ford F250 when he stopped abruptly and slid into the eastbound lane. Hart, who is from Bend, collided with a black GMC 3500 truck pulling a trailer. The black truck was driven by Ricky Phillips, 61, of Puyallup, Washington.

The truck operated by Hart rolled and ejected both Hart and his passenger, according to state police.

Hart and the passenger, who was not named by police, were transported a hospital with serious injuries. One dog in Hart's pick up was killed. Two puppies survived.

Phillips was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

