Tight water allotments across Central Oregon have helped irrigation districts stretch out the growing season even as drought continues to remain a problem in the region.

Wickiup Reservoir is 73% higher compared to a year ago and Prineville Reservoir is a whopping 366% higher, according to data published on the Bureau of Reclamation website.

