Ashlynn Bagwig, right, conducts a tour in August of the Oregon State University-Cascades campus in Bend with prospective student Weston Long and his mother, Nicola, of Portland. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Oregon's seven public universities have some of the highest tuition rates and lowest levels of state funding in the nation, even after recent legislative efforts to shore up their standing.

"Despite state investments in the last decade, Oregon ranks low nationally in higher education and financial aid funding," said a report this week from the Higher Education Coordinating Commission. "Students and families are facing the effects."

