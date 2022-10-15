Wildfire Smoke Puget Sound

Mount Index is obscured by wildfire smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire on Sept. 10. The fire, about 40 miles from Seattle, continues to burn, worsening air quality in cities along Interstate 5 in Washington.

 Daniel Kim/AP file

SEATTLE — National Weather Service officials have issued weekend red flag warnings for Oregon and Washington around the Cascade Mountains because of east winds and low humidity contributing to critical fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service in Portland on Friday predicted east winds to reach up to 25 mph gusts, while the relative humidity could drop as low as 15 to 20%. The conditions, along with warmer than average temperatures, make it easy for fires to spread quickly.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.