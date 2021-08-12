Hot weather and smoky skies have settled on Central Oregon, and it could get worse before it gets better.
Temperatures reached triple digits across Central Oregon on Thursday, and air quality was listed as “unhealthy” in Bend and La Pine and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Sisters and Redmond by the Department of Environmental Quality in the morning and afternoon.
According to Joe Solomon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, high temperatures and poor air quality will likely last through the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to dip down into the 80s next week, and westerly winds should blow the smoke away.
“High heat is not directly correlated to air quality,” Solomon said. “High pressure causes heat and high winds that then blow smoke into Central Oregon, where it usually settles. And high heat usually correlates with increased fire activity, leading to lower air quality.”
According to Deschutes National Forest spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean, the ongoing heat wave could increase fire activity substantially.
"We expect thunderstorms and lightning on Friday, leading to the worst possible combination of high temperatures drying things out, lightning and then gusty winds," Nelson-Dean said. "We anticipate new fire starts and growth on fires already in place."
Smoke in Central Oregon on Thursday morning blew over from the other side of the Cascade Mountain Range, where many small fires are currently burning, according to Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Peter Brewer.
With minimal fire activity, smoke should lighten up early next week as temperatures cool, Brewer said, but air quality will likely remain poor until then.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.