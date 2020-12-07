Oregon’s high school sports season will be delayed until Feb. 22, the Oregon School Activities Association announced Monday.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, with a majority of the state’s schools located in extreme risk counties, the decision to push back the start date was a must. The season was set to start Dec. 28, the state athletic board decided at its meeting.
Additionally, the sports seasons were reshuffled. Instead of starting with winter sports (basketball, soccer and swimming), the first season will be fall sports (football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country), followed by spring sports (softball, baseball, tennis, golf and track and field), and winter sports will begin in May. Each season will be six weeks. Football practice is scheduled to start Feb. 8.
“They wanted to give the most opportunities for athletes and coaches to choose,” said Dave Williams, the athletic director of Bend-La Pine Schools. “Now it is just a waiting game and fingers crossed that we can pull this off.”
While board members that represent the state’s larger schools were intrigued by the possibility of merging sports into two nine-week seasons, the overwhelming support of the board was for keeping the three separate six-week seasons.
Smaller schools often have students and coaches that participate in multiple sports. Even schools like Portland’s David Douglas, one of the state’s largest schools, would have issues because some coaches coach multiple teams, said Amber Cowgill, the activities representative of the OSAA.
Three seasons “is probably the best solution,” said Gary Thorson, athletic director for Sisters School District, who is also the Outlaws’ football and wrestling coach. “I think this is the best plan to have as many kids out as possible. I was hoping they would do something like this.”
Another concern about a two-season approach was having enough officials and referees. For example, there are about 1,000 basketball officials, and around 250 of them also officiate baseball and softball.
“Stacking (seasons) is impossible to accommodate,” Jack Folliard of the Oregon Athletic Officials Association said.
High school scrimmages and practices are allowed to continue through Feb. 21. The OSAA executive board is set to meet again on Feb. 8, two weeks before the new sports season is set to open to determine if a further delay or canceling high school sports altogether is necessary.
“We don’t want to cancel anything,” said OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber during the Zoom meeting. “We may have to do that, but we aren’t at that point yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.