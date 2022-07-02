Tom and Peg Fisher had planned to retire in Bend when they first moved to the city eight years ago, but those plans are changing.
This week, Tom, 75, and Peg, 72, finished packing up their 1,300-square-foot rental home into boxes, ready to move back to Las Vegas.
Their reason for the move? High prices. They’re renters, like 1 in 3 Deschutes County households, and their rent has recently gone up by almost $500, making it too much to bear.
“We could sustain the higher rental rate for a year, but that’s an extra $5,000 a year. On a fixed income that’s not doable,” Tom Fisher told The Bulletin.
Home prices have been on the rise in Central Oregon for years, but with the pandemic raising prices across the board and bringing new residents to the area, renters and would-be homebuyers have seen their cost of housing skyrocket.
For the Fishers, the market is just too tight. They can hardly find anything comparable to where they live now that doesn’t run $2,700 or more a month, Tom Fisher said. A bigger market like Las Vegas will at least give them a large supply of housing to pick from.
“We wanted to live in Bend, not near Bend,” Tom Fisher said. “We feel sad about it because we’ve spoken to a lot of people here who are concerned that their kids won’t get to buy a place here if they stay in Bend.”
According to University of Oregon economist Tim Duy, rising housing prices don’t affect all residents equally.
“If you’re an existing homeowner, you probably have a fixed 30-year mortgage, and so your costs are not going up,” Duy said.
“So higher housing costs don’t affect you in the same way as they might affect somebody trying to buy a house now, their first foray into the market, or if you’re a renter, the high rental costs will have a disproportionately negative impact on you.”
In just the past few months, Bend has seen big declines in housing affordability. The median price for a single-family home in Bend in December was around $683,000, according to Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal.
At that time, about 1 in 5 households could afford to buy a home at the median price with a 5% down payment, according to analysis from Josh Lehner, an economist for the state.
But home prices have continued to rise since then. High demand has pushed up home values — the median home price reached $740,000 in June — and mortgage rates have ticked up from around 3% to closer to 6%.
That’s increased a typical mortgage payment by 40% to 50%, according to Lehner’s report.
In other words, while 1 in 5 local families could afford the median home in December, today fewer than 1 in 10 can. That’s the smallest share of any of the Oregon metro areas Lehner analyzed, and a difference of around 9,000 households who may have been able to afford to buy locally just six months ago but are now stuck renting, or eyeing a move to a less expensive area.
Those would-be buyers mean more competition for rentals, Duy said.
“For example, the rise in interest rates probably priced people out of the housing market, and if their primary housing choice is single-family housing, they’re going to be looking into the single-family housing rental market, and in that case you would expect upward pressure on rents in single-family housing,” Duy said. “So pushing people out of the housing market doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to be unhoused, it means they’re going to find something to rent rather than buy.”
Asking rents in Bend have seen month after month of increases over the last two years, though prices have begun to stabilize by some measures. The median asking rent for all listings in Bend was $2,100 in May, slightly below prices earlier this year, according to data from Dwellsy, a rental listing site. Still, that’s up from $1,850 at the beginning of 2021.
All that leaves some uncertainty in what may lie ahead. Duy said economists are watching to see if rising interest rates will slow housing demand, and Lehner’s analysis noted that decreased homebuying could increase the stock of rentals.
But Tom Fisher, who volunteered on the Bend Park & Recreation District’s budget committee during his time in Bend and saw people turn down jobs at the district because they couldn’t afford to take them, worries about what might happen if everyday workers are priced out of town.
“Renters have no control,” Fisher said. “The people you need to work can’t afford to live in a place, that’s a bad sign. “
