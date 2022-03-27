REDMOND — The High Desert Stampede rodeo drew top professional rodeo riders from around the country and standing-room-only crowds to the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center’s First Interstate Bank Center in Redmond.
“It was a real success,” said Denis Fast on Sunday, emphasizing the word “real” with a wide grin.
Fast is the chairman of the young Redmond organization that put on the rodeo for the fifth year.
“It was an action-packed show that was sold out both Friday and Saturday nights,” he said, “some 6,500 attending each night.”
It was the first large professional rodeo in the Northwest this season.
Last year, attendance was compromised by the safety precautions of the COVID-19 pandemic, hence attendance was limited to 20% of what it could have been, Fast said. And there was no event in 2019, so many were looking forward to attending this year, he said.
“We also tried something new, which was to have a slack day on Wednesday at the start of the rodeo,” Fast said. “It was a family-fun event and gave cowboys a chance to ride what we call rough stock” — a special section of bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding and steer wrestling.
This year the Stampede was featured as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) National Finals Rodeo Playoff Series stop as one of the top 60 rodeos in the country, out of nearly 700 rodeos.
The first rodeo of the year on the Columbia River Circuit, the Stampede offered a chance for cowboys and cowgirls to make additional points and money toward qualifying for the NFR in Las Vegas in December.
“Riders came from all over. The Redmond Airport was full of cowboy hats as we ran a shuttle service from there,” Fast said.
Stock was provided by Bridwell Professional of Red Bluff, California, which Fast described as “excellent.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.