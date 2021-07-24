Federal money will help the High Desert Museum in Bend lead a national study on how to engage rural families in science, technology engineering and mathematics education and broaden access outside of the classroom.
Oregon Democrats U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley announced Friday the museum will receive more than $1.2 million from the National Science Foundation to fund a year-long series of STEM-based workshops for rural youth and their families at the museum and three other organizations throughout the country.
"Income or zip code should not determine your access to culturally relevant STEM education," Wyden said. "I’m proud to see an Oregon institution like the High Desert Museum center the community in their program development, which has the potential to spark a lifelong passion for STEM among Oregon kids. This is a model for the nation as we work to engage more students from all walks of life in STEM fields."
Added Merkley: "Every parent wants the same thing for their child: a strong foundation for a happy, prosperous life. That foundation must include a twenty-first century education, and I’m grateful that this funding is headed to Bend where it will help us put that crucial piece of the puzzle in place for rural students and their families."
Dana Whitelaw, executive director of High Desert Museum, said the museum's vision for the project grew out of another federal grant it received from the Institute of Museum and Library Services several years ago.
The museum partnered with Deschutes Public Library and used that funding to use storytelling to create an educational series connecting rural families to STEM professionals. Whitelaw said the goal was to break down barriers and expose children and their families to STEM careers.
"STEM can be seen as doctors and scientists in white coats," she said. "And in actuality, STEM professionals are all around us, and we focused on the STEM professionals that we work with at the museum."
She said students learned from people, including the museum's curator of wildlife, wildlife biologist and videographer. They also talked with students about how they got into the field and what piqued their interest in wildlife at a young age.
"These are just real people who grew up in central Oregon and went to OSU-Cascades and now they work at a museum, and they have these really amazing jobs that are completely attainable and accessible," Whitelaw said.
She said the program transformed the way the museum thought about engaging with families and presenting science. She started looking for other opportunities to incorporate STEM learning at the museum.
Prior to the grant award the museum received from the National Science Foundation on Friday, Whitelaw said the museum had previously applied, but was denied. She decided to scale up the idea and reach out to three other organizations around the country, the Oregon Coast Aquarium, The Wild Center in New York and Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in Texas.
All three agreed to be part of the project and work together to customize and connect each year-long series to the place and the culture of each community.
The application was accepted, and each year-long series will take place consecutively at the four sites over the next four years. Three hundred families and children ages 8-11 will participate.
"At the end of these four years we want to have a toolkit for other informal education institutions in rural settings to develop their own meaningful STEM family experience," Whitelaw said. "We want to see this curiosity and engagement with STEM persist."
