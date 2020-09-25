The High Desert Museum will host a Smithsonian virtual youth summit next week about the impact of systemic racism.
The virtual event will take place Friday, Oct. 2 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., according to a museum press release. Teens participating will join breakout discussions about racism and its impacts, and a panel of local youth activists will also speak about their push for social justice in Central Oregon, the release stated.
There will also be speeches and discussions with historians and activists, including a keynote address from Jeanne Theoharis, a professor of political science at Brooklyn College of City University of New York, the release stated.
The High Desert Museum — which is coordinating the event locally with a number of local nonprofits and institutions, including Oregon State University-Cascades, Central Oregon Community College and Better Together — is one of 15 Smithsonian affiliate organizations around the U.S. hosting a regional youth summit on this topic, the release stated.
Visit www.highdesertmuseum.com/youth-summit for more information.
