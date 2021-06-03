The High Desert Museum will begin its avian flight program, Raptors of the Desert Sky, Saturday with daily shows at 11:30 a.m.
The program takes place in the museum’s natural amphitheater — in a pine forest, where hawks, owls, falcons and turkey vultures fly directly above the crowd.
A museum expert narrates the flights and shares the hunting strategies and behaviors of the birds.
At each show, the number of attendees will be limited to accommodate for physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors will be asked to sit only with their group on spaced benches in the amphitheater.
The museum website, www.highdesertmuseum.org, will be updated to reflect any time changes for the show depending on weather that may stress the birds.
Tickets are separate from museum entry and are $3 for museum members and $5 for nonmembers. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets must be purchased at admissions by 11 a.m. Tickets are not available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.