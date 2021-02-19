Volcanic rocks from Lava Butte and asteroids from the moon and Mars are quite similar, and High Desert Museum visitors will get to see those similarities up close starting March 6.
On that Saturday, the High Desert Museum is launching its new temporary exhibit, "Cosmic Microscapes: Seeing Into Rocks from Oregon & Space," according to a museum press release. Not only will the exhibit showcase actual lunar and Martian rocks, but there will also be art pieces showing the correlations between asteroids and cooled lava from the caldera in our backyard.
The exhibit will be displayed through Sunday, July 18, the release stated.
