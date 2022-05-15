The High Desert Museum will host a celebration in honor of its 40th anniversary on May 27.
The 40th anniversary community celebration event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will include a first glimpse of a new exhibition, and food and drinks from Central Oregon breweries.
The new exhibit to be unveiled as part of the festivities is "Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee," which allows visitors to wander an enclosed gallery immersed in a futuristic world of light and sound with elements hinting at current environmental issues, the museum said in a release earlier this month.
Handee is a Maryland-based artist who's art explores the glowing, high-tech world we both physically and virtually inhabit. His new exhibit at the High Desert Museum draws inspiration from the High Desert landscape.
“We’re excited to look back at 40 years of curiosity, inspiration, wonder and connection,” museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, said. “Our staff, volunteers, curators and partners have nourished this unique place and the exhibitions and programs that we share, and we’re grateful to our dedicated and generous community.”
The museum first opened as a small natural history museum when Bend's population was about 17,000 people, and today it is a nationally recognized, interdisciplinary institution offering original exhibitions and educational programs about the High Desert.
Don Kerr, a naturalist from Portland, was intrigued by the Cascades and the dynamic ecosystems of the High Desert in the 1970s and envisioned a place were people could come and learn about the rich cultural heritage and natural history of the region.
After funding hurdles delaying the founding of the museum, the Brooks Resources corporation donated 135 acres of ponderosa pine forest for the purpose of establishing the new museum. The doors of the High Desert Museum were open to the public on May 29, 1982.
The museum welcomes nearly 200,000 visitors from around the world each year, and in May 2021, it accepted the nation's highest honor for museums, the Institute of Museum and Library Services National Medal, according to the museum's new release.
Visitors at the community celebration can share their favorite museum moments at a reflection station where they can write down their memories of the museum.
Space is limited at the community celebration, but tickets are free and can be reserved online at the museum's website.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.