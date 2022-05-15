stock_high desert museum

The High Desert Museum

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

The High Desert Museum will host a celebration in honor of its 40th anniversary on May 27.

The 40th anniversary community celebration event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will include a first glimpse of a new exhibition, and food and drinks from Central Oregon breweries. 

The new exhibit to be unveiled as part of the festivities is "Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee," which allows visitors to wander an enclosed gallery immersed in a futuristic world of light and sound with elements hinting at current environmental issues, the museum said in a release earlier this month. 

Handee is a Maryland-based artist who's art explores the glowing, high-tech world we both physically and virtually inhabit. His new exhibit at the High Desert Museum draws inspiration from the High Desert landscape. 

“We’re excited to look back at 40 years of curiosity, inspiration, wonder and connection,” museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, said. “Our staff, volunteers, curators and partners have nourished this unique place and the exhibitions and programs that we share, and we’re grateful to our dedicated and generous community.”

The museum first opened as a small natural history museum when Bend's population was about 17,000 people, and today it is a nationally recognized, interdisciplinary institution offering original exhibitions and educational programs about the High Desert. 

Don Kerr, a naturalist from Portland, was intrigued by the Cascades and the dynamic ecosystems of the High Desert in the 1970s and envisioned a place were people could come and learn about the rich cultural heritage and natural history of the region. 

After funding hurdles delaying the founding of the museum, the Brooks Resources corporation donated 135 acres of ponderosa pine forest for the purpose of establishing the new museum. The doors of the High Desert Museum were open to the public on May 29, 1982.

The museum welcomes nearly 200,000 visitors from around the world each year, and in May 2021, it accepted the nation's highest honor for museums, the Institute of Museum and Library Services National Medal, according to the museum's new release.  

Visitors at the community celebration can share their favorite museum moments at a reflection station where they can write down their memories of the museum. 

Space is limited at the community celebration, but tickets are free and can be reserved online at the museum's website.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.