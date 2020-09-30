The High Desert Museum and Deschutes Public Library System received a $373,413 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to create programs and resources for Central Oregon residents most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant funding will last for two years and allow the museum and library system to offer family-centered programs in science, technology, engineering and math. In addition, programs will focus on literacy and skills for academic and career success among local students.
The programs will include sending families tablet computers with data plans.
The goal of the grant funding is to serve about 2,000 families. About $246,000 of the grant will go to the High Desert Museum, and about $107,000 will go to the Deschutes Public Library System. The remainder will go to other partners participating with the museum and library system.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services, an independent federal agency that provides grants, policy development, and research to libraries and museums, awarded a total of $13.8 million to organizations nationwide. The agency received more than 1,700 applications requesting more than $409 million in funding. Of those, 68 applicants were awarded grants.
