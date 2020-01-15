The High Desert Museum, one of Central Oregon’s premier wildlife and environmental attractions, will open its doors free of charge on Jan. 25 and Feb. 29. The two free family Saturdays are sponsored by the Mid Oregon Credit Union.

The museum will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will have an opportunity to explore the museum’s animal and cultural exhibits, and listen to a talk on the role of otters in the ecosystem, given on the hour between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Autzen Otter Exhibit.

Exhibits at the museum include the Spirit of the West, which covers pioneer history, and By Hand Through Memory, an exhibit on Plateau Indian Nations. Temporary exhibitions include Fueling the Future/Energizando el Futuro, which covers renewable energy and an exhibit on the history and culture of Burning Man.

For families planning to make the attraction a regular stop, the museum will be offering a 10% discount on the purchase of a membership. The discounted price will only be available on the free Saturdays.