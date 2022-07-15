High Desert Middle School staff and administrators have allowed visitors inside the school's security doors to use a restroom multiple times in recent years without first giving them the scrutiny of a mandatory check-in, violating district policy and placing the school at risk, according to a Bend-La Pine Schools investigation into a similar incident last month.
The investigation was conducted after a convicted child sex offender, Thomas Lee Bear, was allowed into the school to use a staff restroom in the administrative offices area on June 7. Bear was not subjected to the mandatory check-in procedure, the investigation found.
Julianne Repman, director of communication and safety for the school district, said that staff had allowed Bear into the school.
The investigative report, which was released Friday, stated district policy was violated during the incident last month because Bear “was not asked to provide identification, nor was he asked what business he had at the school.” Bear is not a parent or guardian of any student at the middle school and “is not affiliated with any staff members,” the report also stated.
There were no altercations with Bear during the incident. "At no time was Bear in the presence of students. Bear did not gain access to the main school hallways or classrooms," the report stated.
Bear has a history of felony convictions in Oregon. In 2013, he was sentenced to 6½ years in prison for the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Bear was also convicted of child sex crimes in Deschutes County in 2020. The abuse involved a girl under the age of 18.
The Bend-La Pine report, compiled after a weeks-long investigation using security footage, interviews with school and law enforcement and other materials, did not identify who allowed Bear past the school’s locked doors and into a staff bathroom in the administrative office’s area.
But the report did state that after leaving the bathroom, Bear appeared to be experiencing a “medical emergency” while sitting in a chair in the lobby, prompting requests for school medical support. Bear left the school as medics arrived but was then “escorted back to the lobby for evaluation.”
The school went into secure status after Bear left the school a second time. The school remained secure until police arrested Bear nearby.
The report stated that “district administration has addressed the situation with the appropriate staff.” Repman said staff have been disciplined but would not elaborate further.
“Each of these situations is specific to the staff’s role in the incident, and we are not at liberty to share details as these are personnel matters,” the report said.
In an email to parents about the investigation Friday, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steve Cook also said that Wendy McCulloch, the middle school’s former principal had resigned. Repman said McCulloch's last day was June 30.
The email did not say whether her resignation had anything to do with the June 7 incident. Cook said McCulloch will be taking a job as a special education director for a school district in Washington and said the district is planning who will fill the position in the interim.
Cook said that the June incident “is not indicative of our culture and our commitment to safety” in the school district.
“High Desert remains an excellent school, with dedicated and talented staff members who care deeply about your students,” Cook said in the email. “While this safety breach was unacceptable, what we have learned from it will serve as a critical reminder and make all our schools even stronger when it comes to enforcing safety practices. We can do better and we will do better.”
A multi-year security failing was discovered because a predator was allowed in and had a heart-attack, after doing who knows what in the bathroom; but they've got our backs on the personnel decisions, you can be sure!
